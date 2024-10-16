105 tanker explosion victims bury in Jigawa

Amid tears and regrets, the Jigawa State Government has led families to lay 105 residents of Majia community in a mass grave, following the petrol tanker explosion in Taura Local Government Area of the state.

The State Government delegation led by the Governor, Umar Namadi, participated in the mass burial prayers in Majia and described the development as avoidable.

Meanwhile, 70 injured persons were rushed to Ringim and Hadejia General Hospitals for medical attention.

The police spokesperson for Jigawa Command, Lawan Adam, disclosed that 105 bodies were recovered from the scene after the fire subsided at the scene.

“The fire was successfully extinguished through the combined efforts of police officers, firefighters, and good Samaritans,” he added.

Adam said, “A tragic and devastating incident occurred on October 15, 2024, at about 2230hrs, involving a petrol tanker with registration number KMC 6412 F, driven by one Yusuf Mohd ‘m’ age 32yrs of Hotoro Quarters, Kano State.

“The tanker was traveling from Kano to Nguru, Yobe State, when the driver lost control near Khadija University in Majia Town, Taura LGA, causing it to overturn and spill fuel.

“The petrol entered through the drainage to the outskirts of the village. Unfortunately, villagers attempted to scoop petrol from the drainage, resulting in a flame that engulfed the area and many people were reportedly perished.

“Area Commander Ringim, Divisional Police Officer Gujungu and their men swiftly raced to the scene.”

According to the police spokesperson, the majority of the victims had gathered around the tanker to scoop fuel. The fuel had spilled and was flowing through the drainage to the outskirts of the village.

“Unfortunately, villagers attempted to scoop petrol from the drainage, resulting in a flame that engulfed the area and many people perished. The fire was successfully extinguished through the combined efforts of police officers, firefighters, and good Samaritans”, Mr Adam said.