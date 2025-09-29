105 robbers, others arrested in Sept – Kano police

At least 105 suspects, including armed robbers, drug dealers, vehicle thieves, and thugs, were apprehended by security operatives in September during a continuous sweeping crackdown on criminals to boost security in Kano State.

The arrests, which also led to the recovery of arms, illicit drugs, and stolen property worth millions of naira, mark one of the biggest breakthroughs by the law enforcement agency in the state.

Police authorities disclosed that the achievements were largely driven by intensified security operations targeted at criminal networks across the state, a move designed to ensure communities remain safe and hostile to crime.

According to the police, the operation combined intelligence, technology, and community partnership to deliver results that curtailed violent crimes and dismantled syndicates.

The Kano State Commissioner of Police, Ibrahim Bakori, disclosed this during a press briefing at the command’s headquarters on Monday while reeling out achievements recorded during the outgoing month.

He explained that the special operation, codenamed Kukan Kura, has been instrumental in reducing insecurity and deterring criminal activities.

“In line with the directive of the Inspector-General of Police, we intensified our proactive strategies, particularly through Operation Kukan Kura.

“This initiative has significantly reduced crime rates and created a safer environment for residents,” Bakori told journalists.

Out of the 105 arrests made, the police recorded 17 armed robbery suspects, eight drug dealers, nine car thieves, five motorcycle thieves, nine other theft suspects, and 57 suspected thugs, locally known as Yan Daba.

The command also intercepted illicit drugs valued at over N82 million, including 603 packets of Tramadol valued at N60.3 million and six cartons of Pregabalin worth N22.4 million.

Other seizures included three AK-47 rifles, several pistols, dozens of bladed weapons, motorcycles, tricycles, vehicles, and even stolen livestock.

“These seizures are a clear indication of our commitment to protecting lives and property. The recovered drugs have been handed over to the NDLEA for further investigation and prosecution,” the commissioner added.

Bakori commended residents for their cooperation, noting that community support has been vital to the success of the command.

“We urge the people of Kano to continue providing credible information to the police. Together, we can ensure that criminals have no safe haven in the state,” he said.