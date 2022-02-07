104 terrorists, wives, children surrender to Nigerian Army

No fewer than 104 Islamic State in West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists and their families have surrendered to the Nigerian Army through troops of 25 Task Force Brigade Damboa, Borno State.

The total 104 terrorists were said to have comprised 22 males, 27 females, and 55 children who had surrendered on Saturday 5 February 2022 to the military personnel.

The arrest followed the week-long sustained aerial attacks by military fighter aircraft, including a Super Tucano of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) that raided ISWAP camps in the area.

The latest feat comes barely two months after 192 people surrendered to troops fighting ISWAP and Boko Haram fighters in the North East.

Onyeuko had during a briefing held in Abuja last December said the surrender of the persons to troops, comprising 51 adult males, 67 adult females, and 74 children, was part of the successes recorded by the military between November 25 and December 9, 2021.

They were said to have surrendered in at Rann/Rumirgo villages and Biu in Gombi Local Government Area of Adamawa, as well as Bama, Mafa, and Dikwa Local Government Areas of Borno State.

