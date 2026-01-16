103yrs old woman dies in Lagos fire disaster

A 103-year-old woman has confirmed dead by the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) after fire razed her apartment in the Lagos Mainland Local Government Area of the state.

As gathered, the fire disaster occurred while the Centenarian was sleeping inside her apartment on no 8, Bola Street, off Kadara Street in Oyingbo.

The incident was confirmed on Friday by the Permanent Secretary, LASEMA, Dr. Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, through a statement made available to newsmen in the state.

Oke-Osanyintolu, who appealed to residents to adhere strictly to safety measures, disclosed that the fire started in a room before spreading to other rooms within the building.

While stressing that the cause of the fire is yet-to-beascertained, Oke-Osanyintolu revealed that the fire incident affected eight units of rooms and palour, One Unit of a room mini flat, self-contained, six shops, and household properties worth millions of naira.

“Following distress alerts received on its 767/112 Toll-Free EmergencyLines at 1143hours, the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, activated the State’s Emergency Response Plans from its Onipanu Base, Onipanu.

“Upon arrival of LRT at the incident scene by 12:13 hours, it wasobserved that a residential bungalow with two shops attached to it was engulfedby fire at the aforementioned location.”

“LRT on arrival conducted Risk Assessment of the incident scene andcordoned-off the activity area. Dr Oke-Osanyintolu hinted that necessary Safety and Precautionary Measures were implemented to forestall damage to adjoining buildings and the immediate environs of the incident scene.

Noting that the fire has been put out, the LASEMA Boss hinted that thecorpse of the centurion has been handed over to her family for necessary action.

He commended the Agency’s response Team which coordinated the collaborative efforts of all responders present to ensure a quick and safe operation.

First responders at the scene included LASEMA Response Team from OnipanuBase, LASG Fire & Rescue Service, Vice Chairman, Lagos Mainland LocalGovernment Area, Adewale Moshood Momo, Nigeria Police Force, and LNSC