103 kidnapped Katsina residents regain freedom

No fewer than 103 kidnapped Katsina State residents have been rescued by combined security forces launched after the kidnappers.

Some of the rescued victims were nursing mothers and girls aged from six to 16, alongside a 70-year-old man, as well as, a soldier and an Anti-Riot Policeman.

As stated, the rescue operations were in continuation of the exercise that started with the recovery of the 344 students of Government Science Secondary School, Kankara.

Confirming the development on Friday, the state’s Governor, Aminu Masari, said that the security forces rescued 103 kidnapped victims unhurt and without any ransom paid.

The governor, who disclosed this while addressing some of the rescued victims at the Government House, Katsina, assured that the rescue efforts were still ongoing and that his administration would stop at nothing in reuniting kidnapped victims to their loved ones.

“We saw an opening and we are working with some stakeholders to make sure that we exploit the opening and bring back as many kidnapped victims as we can.

“We have so far returned 103 of the kidnapped victims and the process is still ongoing. We are doing this as quietly as we can, to make sure that nobody is harmed and further kidnapping is stopped.

“So, we are doing this with the army, the police, Air Force, and the Department of State Security. ”I can assure you that no ransom was paid to the kidnappers,” he said.

Masari urged the victims to leave to incidents to their past and consider it as something ordained from the Almighty Allah who has control over all things.

“You have seen how you were rescued. No ransom was paid. this should show that prayer is effective, be patient, may Allah reward you for the difficulties you have gone through,” he said.