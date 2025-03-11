10,000 LP members join ADC ahead 2027 Kaduna election

At least 10,000 members of the Labour Party (LP) have defected to the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Kaduna ahead of the state 2027 governorship election.

Welcoming the new members, ADC’s state chairman, Tijjani Mustapha, expressed enthusiasm over their decision to join the party.

The state chairman assured the defectors that they made the right decision ahead of the 2027 Kaduna governorship election.

“We wholeheartedly welcome our 10,000 new members from the Labour Party into the ADC family. Your choice to align with us reflects our shared vision for a better Kaduna State and Nigeria,” he said.

Mustapha described their defection as a significant step in advancing democratic progress both in the state and across the country.

He also introduced Alexander Adamu as the party’s candidate for the 2025 by-election in the Chikun/Kajuru Federal Constituency for the House of Representatives.

Speaking on behalf of the defectors, Alexander Adamu expressed gratitude for the warm reception, emphasizing that their move to ADC was driven by a collective desire for transparency, accountability, and good governance.

He also thanked the party for endorsing him as its candidate for the upcoming by-election and reassured supporters of his commitment to working towards a Nigeria that guarantees quality education, healthcare, and economic opportunities for all citizens.