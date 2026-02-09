10,000 Lagos drivers undergo eye screening, substance abuse tests

No fewer than 10,000 commercial drivers across Lagos State have started undergoing free eye screening and drug test programme introduced by the Government, as part of renewed efforts to enhance road safety and promote driver welfare.

The initiative also includes complimentary recertification training for 2,000 drivers who are participating in the screening exercise.

The Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Transport and Logistics, Hassan Adekoya, who flagged off the programme on Monday at the Lilypond Terminal, Ijora, explained that the exercise would be implemented across four major driver parks, starting with Lilypond Terminal before moving to the Lekki Free Trade Zone, Obalende and Iyana Iba parks.

Adekoya described the programme, drawing commendation from commercial drivers and key stakeholders in the transport secto,r as a social inclusion initiative anchored on the THEMES+ Agenda of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

He stressed that professional drivers remain a critical component of Lagos State’s economy, adding that safeguarding their health and well-being would directly translate to improved road safety for all road users.

The governor’s aide commended Governor Sanwo-Olu for approving the free health checks for 10,000 drivers and announced that an additional 2,000 beneficiaries would undergo free drivers’ recertification training through the Lagos State Drivers’ Institute (LASDRI).

The General Manager of LASDRI, Afusat Tiamiyu, affirmed the institute’s readiness to conduct the free recertification training.

She noted that drivers are key players in the logistics and transportation value chain, which informed the government’s decision to prioritize both their training and health.

The Managing Director of Vision Spring, Abimbola Ogundirahun, underscored the importance of good eyesight for drivers, describing the eye as a vital sensory organ.

She praised the initiative, noting that poor vision could undermine the effectiveness of road signs and other safety measures, thereby increasing the risk of accidents.

Ogundirahun urged drivers to make regular eye examinations a habit and applauded the Lagos State Drivers’ Care initiative for providing free eye screening and corrective eyeglasses to drivers diagnosed with visual defects.

In his remarks, the Chairman of the National Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO), Lagos Chapter, Kayode Ogunowo, cautioned drivers against habits that could endanger their lives and those of other road users.

He also appreciated the State Government for facilitating credit schemes that enable truck owners to acquire Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) trucks.

A representative of United Bank for Africa (UBA), Lolade Bobagun, disclosed that the bank is ready to extend banking services to drivers, including the issuance of free, branded ATM cards fully sponsored by the Lagos State Government.

Officials of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), led by Assistant Commander (Narcotic) Dick Mulikat Adunni, were also present to conduct substance abuse sensitization sessions and administer free drug tests. Drivers were warned against the use of illicit substances, which could impair vision, judgment and overall safety on the roads.