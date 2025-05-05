10,000 Borno IDPs displace after Zulum shutdown camp

No fewer than 10,000 internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Borno State have been rendered homeless after Governor Babagana Zulum ordered the shutdown of their camp, forcing them to seek shelter elsewhere.

The closure, scheduled to take place in two weeks, may leave many residents with nowhere to go, as some have yet to secure permanent housing outside the camp.

According to the Zulum, this move aligns with his administration’s commitment to phase out all IDP camps in Maiduguri and its environs, a mission he has largely fulfilled, having decommissioned over a dozen camps since taking office.

Speaking during his inspection of the camp on Monday, the governor said the closure, which affects a population largely made up of women and children, would mark another significant step in the state’s transition from emergency humanitarian response to long-term recovery and resettlement.

While addressing the crowd, Zulum noted that 75 per cent of the camp’s residents had already been resettled.

He also assured the remaining inhabitants that the government would provide support to help improve their livelihoods as they prepare to return to their communities.

The governor further reiterated his administration’s commitment to restoring dignity and sustainable living for the displaced population.