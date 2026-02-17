1,000 policemen undergo screening for better eyesight

The Lagos State Government has successfully screened 1,000 police officers through the Sanwo-Olu Police Care Initiative, offering comprehensive support for their health and overall welfare as part of ongoing efforts to bolster public service institutions.

This medical outreach program provided participants with complimentary eye screenings, prescription lenses, and various health checks, all fully funded by the state administration to recognize the critical contributions of security personnel in safeguarding residents.

Speaking after the outreach, the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Transportation and Logistics, Hassan Adekoya, explained that the programme was extended to police officers following a request by the Inspector-General of Police, in recognition of the vital role security personnel play in maintaining law and order across the State.



Adekoya added that the Police Care Initiative builds on the success of the recently launched Drivers’ Care Programme, which offered free eye screenings, prescription glasses, drug testing, sensitization, and complimentary Lagos State Drivers’ Institute (LASDRI) cards to professional drivers across the State.

“The extension of the programme to police officers demonstrates the State Government’s appreciation for the indispensable role of security personnel. Ensuring that officers are medically fit will enhance operational efficiency and strengthen the State’s security architecture,” Adekoya said.

With the successful screening of 1,000 officers, the Lagos State Government has reaffirmed its commitment to sustained welfare-driven interventions that directly benefit those who serve the public, ensuring they remain healthy, alert, and capable in the line of duty.