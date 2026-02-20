1000 NDLEA officers undergo eye screening to correct deficiencies

No fewer than 1,000 officers of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have undergone free eye screening and received corrective lenses to address vision, as part of health intervention supported by the Lagos State Government.

The initiative follows the successful completion of the first phase of the Drivers’ Care Programme, implemented through the Office of the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Transportation and Logistics.

It provided professional drivers across the State with free eye screening, prescription glasses, drug testing, and sensitisation exercises in partnership with the NDLEA.

Speaking with the journalist during the screening yesterday at the NDLEA office in Festac, the Senior Special Adviser to the Governor on Transportation, Adekoya Hassan, said the initiative was organised in appreciation of the agency’s strategic partnership with the Lagos State Government during the recently concluded Drivers’ Care Programme.

He noted that the NDLEA’s active support and collaboration were instrumental to the success of the programme, which provided professional drivers across the state with free medical screenings and safety sensitisation.

According to him, the eye screening exercise for NDLEA officers reflects the government’s commitment to reciprocating that support by prioritising the health, welfare, and operational readiness of enforcement personnel serving in Lagos.

Also speaking, the Commander of the Lagos State Strategic Command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, Abubakar Wali, described the initiative as a clear demonstration of the Lagos State Government’s concern, preparedness, and commitment to the welfare of security personnel serving in the state.

He expressed appreciation to the Governor and the Ministry of Transportation, through the Senior Special Assistant on Transportation, for extending the eye screening exercise and distribution of free corrective lenses to NDLEA officers.

According to him, the gesture reflects a strong spirit of partnership and institutional support that strengthens operational effectiveness.

Wali noted that the programme is unprecedented, describing it as the first time such a comprehensive welfare initiative has been extended to security personnel.

He added that the initiative serves as both encouragement and motivation for NDLEA officers to intensify their efforts in combating drug-related offences and maintaining public safety.

According to him, whereas enforcement agencies previously operated largely on their own, the renewed collaboration with the state government and other stakeholders has strengthened their capacity and resolve.

“With this level of support,” he said, “we are inspired to do more of what we are already doing in Lagos. This partnership reassures us that we are not alone in the fight, and it will further enhance our commitment to duty.