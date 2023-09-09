1,000 housing units will be build in 7 northern states- Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has disclosed that the Federal Government has concluded plans to build over 1,000 housing units across six Northwest states and Benue state, as a measure to reduce housing deficits in the country.

Tinubu stated that the move was also part of the central government broad plan to cushion the effect of the lingering security crisis in Kaduna, Katsina Zamfara Sokoto, Kebbi, Niger and Benue states.

Tinubu disclosed this in Maiduguri, Borno state capital, during the commissioning of 77 projects executed within 100 days by Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum.

Tinubu stressed that whereever the buildings are concentrated, it would be fortified with all the ancillary facilities of schools, clinics, veterinary clinics and ranches for the fulani community.

Tinubu, who was represented by the Vice President, Kashim Shettima, commissioned the Shuwari ll Community School and Healthcare Centre, Alikaramti Community School and Gamboru Liberty Day Sceconday School, all within Maiduguri metropolis.

He disclosed that N50 billion has been released to the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to kick-start the Pulaku initiative – a non-kinetic solution to the crisis confronting the people of the northwest region.

The president said that all the parts of the country would benefit from the developmental strides, ust as he stated that the Federal Government was planning to reignite wheat production in the country.

Speaking further, Tinubu noted that his prinicpal was aware of challenges confronting Nigerians and would make efforts to address them.

“All issues confronting Nigerians will be addressed. We will use all available vehicles to fix things. I am determined to change the fortunes of the nation for the better.

“He is a person filled with a lot of empathy for the underprivileged in society. Some of the painful decisions taken by the government were products of the circumstances we have found ourselves in.

“Rest assured that in the coming weeks and months, this government will unveil a lot of projects and programmes that will touch the lives of many,” he said.

