1000 Brazilian COVID-19 patients die, 50,000 tests positive in 24 hours

Atleast 50, 000 Brazilians contracted coronavirus and over 1000 others died after contracting the virus within 24 hours in the country.

The number of cases recorded was the third day in a row the South American country would experience a high number of people contracting the virus.

Following the statistics released yesterday, more than 2.3 million Brazilians were already infected by the virus in the largest and most populous country in Latin America.

The country’s Health Ministry released the statistics and stated that over 85,238 people have died after contracting COVID-19, the lung disease caused by the virus.

Meanwhile, health experts believed that the figures were far higher than the statistics brandished by the government due to insufficient testing in the South American country, which has 210 million inhabitants.

Brazil’s far-right populist president, Jair Bolsonaro, had initially downplayed the novel coronavirus and described it as flu that does not need any seriousness.