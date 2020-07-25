1000 Brazilian COVID-19 patients die, 50,000 tests positive in 24 hours

Following the statistics released yesterday, more than 2.3 million Brazilians were already infected by the virus in the largest and most populous country in Latin America.
The country’s Health Ministry released the statistics and stated that over 85,238 people have died after contracting COVID-19, the lung disease caused by the virus.
Meanwhile, health experts believed that the figures were far higher than the statistics brandished by the government due to insufficient testing in the South American country, which has 210 million inhabitants.
Brazil’s far-right populist president, Jair Bolsonaro, had initially downplayed the novel coronavirus and described it as flu that does not need any seriousness.
After downplaying the virus, Bolsonaro was not to have taken any containment measures for economic reasons and refused protective measures even after it became obvious that the virus had spread to Brazil.
Days after dispelling the virus, Bolsonaro tested positive for the virus, a development that forced the Mayor of Sao Paulo to announce postponement of the city’s major carnival celebrations earlier scheduled for February next year without giving a new date.