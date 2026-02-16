100 US soldiers arrive Bauchi for fights against bandits

No fewer than 100 United States (US) military personnel have arrived in Nigeria to support the ongoing fight to end banditry and other criminalities across the country.

The US soldiers would assist their Nigerian counterparts in strategic training, technical support, and the sharing of intelligence to help ensure the insurgency ends across the country.

Arrival of the soldiers was planned and deliberate following a formal request by the Federal Government to the US President, Donald Trump, for support to end bandit raids across the northern region of the country.

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) disclosed the arrival of military personnel and associated equipment at the Bauchi Airfield on Monday in a statement released by the Director Defence Information, Major General Samaila Uba.

DHQ noted that the deployment formed part of the deliberation during a working group engagement by the Nigerian delegation and its US counterpart over insurgency in the country.

According to the military, “The collaboration will provide access to specialized technical capabilities aimed at strengthening Nigeria’s ability to deter terrorist threats and enhance the protection of vulnerable communities across the country.

“The US personnel are technical specialists serving strictly in an advisory and training capacity. They are not combat forces. All training activities will be conducted under the authority, direction, and control of the Nigerian Government and in close coordination with the Nigerian Armed Forces.

“Nigerian troops, alongside these advisers, will commence a series of joint training engagements and intelligence-focused cooperation initiatives. These activities are designed to enhance the capacity of Nigerian troops to effectively identify and neutralize extremist terrorist groups seeking to destabilize the nation.

“The Armed Forces of Nigeria remain fully committed to degrading and defeating terrorist organizations that threaten the country’s sovereignty, national security, and the safety of its citizens”.

The DHQ assures Nigerians of continued transparency and the provision of clear, accurate, and timely information regarding the military cooperation efforts.