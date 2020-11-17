100 school children test COVID-19 positive in Zimbabwe

Atleast 100 pupils have tested positive for coronavirus pandemic in Zimbabwe and had been placed under quarantine in line with the government measures to curb further spread of the virus.

As gathered, the high school in northwestern Zimbabwe have been sealed off and that containment efforts had begun in earnest to mitigate spread of the deadly respiratory disease.

The 100 infected pupils, it was learnt, were among those who tested positive for the pandemic’s new wave after reopening of schools for resumption of academic activities.

Confirming the development on Tuesday, the Zimbabwean Government spokesperson, Nick Mangwana, said that the school facility which has more than 600 pupils had been put under lock and key.

Through a post on his social media page, the spokesperson who did not specify when the tests were conducted or give further details on the development, noted that the government were concluding plans to take stricter measures in protecting the citizens from the second waves of the infection.

“A total of 100 pupils have tested positive for Covid-19 at… John Tallach boarding secondary school in Matabeleland North. The school has since been sealed off, with no-one allowed in or out,” the tweet read.

Zimbabwe has so far recorded 8,897 cases of coronavirus, including 257 deaths, far fewer than in neighbouring South Africa, which has notched up more than 750,000 cases with 20,314 fatalities.

Closed in March under measures to limit the spread of the virus, Zimbabwean schools have been gradually re-opening since September after new cases began to decline.