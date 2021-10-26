100 DIGs, AIGs, other top policemen to protect polling units across Anambra

No fewer than 100 Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), Assistant Inspectors General of Police (AIGs), and other high-ranked police officers have been deployed by the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Alkali Baba, to Anambra State, ahead of next month’s gubernatorial election.

A breakdown of the top-ranked policemen deployed to the state by the IGP were: two DIGs, five AIGs), 14 Commissioners of Police (CPs), 31 Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs), and 48 Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACPs).

Of the two most senior officers deployed to the state, Joseph Egbunike was appointed by the IGP as the Coordinating DIG for the election duties while the other, Acting DIG Zaki Ahmed, who is the DIG in-charge of Operations, would assist him with the task.

Aside from the top-ranked officers, other law enforcement personnel with lower ranks have also been deployed to the state to prevent any possible breakdown of law and order before, during, and after the poll.

Baba, who made the announcement on Tuesday through a statement made available to newsmen by Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO) Frank Mba, stated that the deployment was to overhaul the security landscape in Anambra state ahead of November 6th governorship poll.

He added that the deployment was to nip in the bud any possible threat that could prevent citizens from performing their civic duties across the state.

According to him, DIG Egbunike is saddled with the responsibility of overseeing the implementation of the Operation Order evolved from the Election Security Threat Assessment.

The Police boss added that the team would also ensure a peaceful environment devoid of violence and conducive enough to guarantee law-abiding citizens to perform their civic responsibilities without molestation or intimidation.

“The Senior Officers are to coordinate human and other operational deployments in the three Senatorial Districts, 21 Local Government Areas, and the 5720 polling units in Anambra State”.

The statement reads in part: “The IGP reassures the nation that the Force is adequately prepared for the Gubernatorial Elections in Anambra State come November 6th, 2021. He reiterates that the Force will do everything within its powers to work with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and all stakeholders to protect democratic values, provide level playing field for all political actors, ensure adequate protection of voters, INEC personnel, and equipment, accredited observers and other key players in Anambra State.

“The IGP calls on citizens in Anambra State to come out en masse and exercise their franchise as adequate security has been emplaced to protect them before, during, and after the elections”.

