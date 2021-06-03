100 Borno students get Zulum’s Quantity Surveying course scholarship

Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, has approved full scholarship for no fewer than 100 indigenes students to study Quantity Surveying in different institutions across the country.

In selecting the beneficiaries, the governor directed the 27 Local Government Areas Chairmen across the state to immediately submit a list of 3 indigenes each of theirs.

Zulum gave the directive yesterday while declaring open a two days workshop organised by the Nigerian Institute Of Quantity Surveyors (NIQS) with the theme “Resources Schedule For Inclusive Development Of The Construction Industry.”

“The Chairmen of the 27 LGAs are directed to submit 3 names from the less privileged members of their communities for immediate sponsorship,” Zulum said.

Zulum’s approval was to address the increasing demand for Quantity Surveyors in the State. Borno was reported to have only 9 registered Surveyors, which was said to be grossly inadequate in the face of ongoing reconstruction and rehabilitation.

“When I received the President of the Institute yesterday in my office, I was made to know that we only have 9 registered Quantity Surveyors in Borno State. We cannot allow this to continue.” Zulum declared.

In his remarks, the President of the Nigerian Institute Of Quantity Surveyors, Mohammed Abba Tor said that the choice of Borno for hosting the workshop was to recognise the tremendous infrastructural projects embarked upon by the Zulum’s administration in the last two years.

The president also expressed gratitude to Zulum for hosting the event at the multipurpose hall of the Government House, the gesture he said, was first by any governor in NIQS’ history

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

