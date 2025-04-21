10 unknown secrets on Pope Francis

As the world continues to reflect on the extraordinary life and legacy of Pope Francis, there remain lesser-known aspects of the Argentine-born pontiff that paint a deeper portrait of the man behind the white cassock.

While widely known for his humility, progressive tone, and care for the marginalized, Pope Francis born Jorge Mario Bergoglio has lived a life full of surprising twists and hidden chapters. Here are ten intriguing facts that many may not know:

1. A Lung Lost, but Not His Spirit

As a teenager, Francis suffered a severe infection that led to the surgical removal of part of one lung. Despite this, he maintained robust health and stamina through decades of church service.

2. From Nightclub Doors to Heaven’s Gates

Long before the priesthood, Bergoglio worked as a nightclub bouncer in Buenos Aires — a job he’s referenced with a mix of pride and irony, noting it helped him understand people from all walks of life.

3. The Pope Who Loved Chemistry

Before theology, he studied chemistry and worked as a chemical technician. His analytical mind would later influence his approach to theology and environmental science.

4. Quiet Heroism During a Dark Time

During Argentina’s military dictatorship in the 1970s, then-Father Bergoglio sheltered individuals targeted by the regime, risking his safety to protect lives. His exact involvement has been debated but remains largely praised.

5. A Dancer at Heart

Pope Francis is a lifelong admirer of tango, the traditional Argentine dance. “I love tango a lot,” he once said, recalling his youth in Buenos Aires’ vibrant neighborhoods.

6. A Chef in the Kitchen

Known for his simplicity, Francis often cooked his own meals as Archbishop — and reportedly still enjoys stepping into the kitchen when possible, even in Vatican City.

7. A Palace Refused

Breaking from tradition, Francis declined to live in the Apostolic Palace, choosing instead a modest room at the Vatican guesthouse, Casa Santa Marta, where he lives among fellow clergy and staff.

8. Soccer Devotion

A passionate fan of San Lorenzo, one of Argentina’s top football clubs, Pope Francis kept his membership card and occasionally followed match updates — even while leading the global Church.

9. Popemobile? More Like Fiat

While past popes used luxurious vehicles, Francis favors modest transportation, often seen in a Fiat 500L or Ford Focus. His choice reflects his consistent call for simplicity and environmental care.

10. A Pontiff Who Reads Your Letters

Francis has personally read and responded to letters sent by ordinary people around the world, especially those from the poor or suffering.