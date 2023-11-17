10 traders drown during boat mishap in Niger

No fewer than 10 traders were reported to have drown inside the lagoon and 22 others rescued when a boat capsized in Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State,

The deceased passengers were identified as Farida Muntari, Sharhabila Sagir, Abubakar Sadiq, Na’ima Ibrahim, Amina, Safaratu Ibrahim, Sadiq Ibrahim, Rafiya Yakubu, and two unidentified victims.

On Friday, it was gathered that the mishap occurred around 4pm yesterday when the traders left their communities ahead of Friday market in Kuta, headquarters of Shiroro council, where they were expected to engage in trading.

The Secretary, Coalition of Shiroro Associations, Saidu Salihu, told newsmen that the victims, mostly traders, were conveying goods from Zongoru community of Bassa ward to Gijiwa ahead of Friday market when the tragic incident happened.

According to him, 32 persons were on board out of which 10 persons lost their lives while 22 were rescued by local divers that were alerted after the boat conveying the traders suddenly capsized midway into the journey.

Head of Information and Special Duties, Niger State Emergency Management Agency, Ibrahim Audu, confirmed the incident and described the accident that claimed the passengers lives as a tragedy, disclosing that so far, one body had been recovered, while the search for others was ongoing.

The agency boss, however, stated that preliminary investigations revealed that the cause of the accident was due to water hyacinth that have taken over the waterways, strong waves, and a grafting tree.

“NSEMA has received a report of a boat mishap in Shiroro, LGA yesterday (Thursday), November 16, 2023. In a harrowing incident between 1:30 pm and 2:00 pm, a boat en route from Zangoro Bassa/Kukoki Ward terminal to Gijiwa/Kato Ward terminal in Shiroro Local Government Area capsized, sending shockwaves of grief to the families of the victims.”

But, he said that 34 people were on board, comprising 20 male passengers and 14 female passengers, adding that 8 female children, 4 female adults and 18 male adults were on board the ill-fated boat.

