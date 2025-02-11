10 traders die, five kidnapped after bandits attacks in Kastina

At least 10 traders have been killed and five kidnapped after bandits ambushed a group of traders travelling from Zaria, Kaduna, to Katsina State to buy tomatoes.

The incident occurred when the traders, who were aboard a truck, ran into an armed gang along a highway in Katsina State.

In an attempt to evade the ambush, the truck driver tried to speed away but lost control, causing the vehicle to plunge off a bridge.

Eyewitnesses reported that 10 traders died on the spot, while seven others sustained varying degrees of injuries.

The bandits then abducted five traders before fleeing the scene. Security operatives and local vigilantes later arrived to evacuate the injured victims to a nearby hospital.

Meanwhile, the speaker of the House of Representatives, Abbas Tajudeen, has demanded swift action against those responsible for the attack on the traders.

In a statement by his media adviser, Abbas condemned the incident as tragic and urged security agencies to rescue kidnapped victims, arrest the attackers, and ensure justice.