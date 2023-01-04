10 rice farmers die, others go.missing after boat mishap in Kebbi

The 20 farmers were said to be among about 100 persons that boarded the rickety boat en route a riverine community, Samanaji, in the state.

No fewer than 10 rice farmers were reported to have died and 10 others still missing after their boat capsized in Koko/Besse Local Government Area of Kebbi State.

No fewer than 10 rice farmers were reported to have died and 10 others still missing after their boat capsized in Koko/Besse Local Government Area of Kebbi State.

Chairman of Koko/Besse Local Government Council, Yahaya Bello, who also confirmed the accident,

Also, the Chairman of Koko/Besse Local Government Council, Yahaya Bello, who also confirmed the accident, said that the tragedy occurred yesterday night.

The Police spokesman, DSP Nafiu Abubakar, confirmed the boat mishap on Wednesday to newsmen during a telephone interview.

The Police spokesman, DSP Nafiu Abubakar, confirmed the boat mishap on Wednesday to newsmen during a telephone interview.

Bello explained that 80 of the boat passengers had been rescued, while 10 were found dead and others still missing after the accident.

The chairman assured that the rescue operation was still on-going with a view to saving those passengers of the ill-fated boat that were still missing

“Almost all the passengers are youths; small boys and girls. We have found four female and six male corpses. We have rescued more than 80 passengers and we are still searching for the missing others.

“Prior to the incident, we had called on emergency meeting with the district head of Dutsin Mari and other traditional rulers and leaders of boat operators in the area.

“The meeting was to enlighten them and warn them against use of rickety, old boats, over-loading and traveling in the night,’’ the council chairman added.