10 persons die during tanker explosion in Plateau

No fewer than 10 persons have been confirmed dead and dozens of others sustained varying degrees of injuries when a tanker explosion occurred in Plateau State.

Aside from the victims, property worth millions of Naira including three vehicles and two tricycles were also razed by the fire that trailed the explosion from the tanker conveying premium motor spirit.

It was learnt that the tragedy occurred at about 1:30 pm on Thursday at Bauchi road junction in Jos, the Plateau State capital when the tanker lost control, crashed a acility and burst into flames.

Eyewitnesses narrated that the lifeless bodies of the victims were evacuated and deposited at the Plateau Specialist Hospital while rescue operation was carried out.

The Plateau State Police Command confirmed the incident, stating that a team of detectives were deployed to the scene of the accident to determined the level of damages.

It was learnt that the scene of the incident is a major traffic intersection that links the route to the North East region of the country.

