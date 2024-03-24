10 people die during stampede over Ramadan gift

No fewer than 10 people have been pronounced dead and dozens others sustained varying degrees of injuries during a stampede over Ramadan gift that occurred in Bauchi State.

The deceased and other residents had gathered to benefit from a Ramadan charity exercise carried out by a popular business mogul, AYM Shafa, in the state.

As gathered, the tragedy occurred on Sunday morning at the AYM Shafa head office along Bauchi-Jos road.

Malam Salihu, father of a victim, said, “As I am talking to you, we are right now at the cemetery; so for 10 corpses, including my daughter, were buried at the Dungulbi cemetery in Bauchi.”

An eye witness told newsmen that problem started when the crowd overwhelmed security at the entrance of the AYM Shafa office.

The witness said as people tried to leave the arena due to commotion, many were trampled upon.

Another eyewitness, Garba Mohammed, said the stampede was triggered by rowdiness.

Mohammed added that scores of other victims were evacuated to the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching hospital for medical attention.

The Bauchi Police Command through its Public Relations Officer, SP Ahmed Wakil, confirmed the incident but did not give the details.

He only said the situation had been brought under control.