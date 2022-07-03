10 passengers die, seven injure during Yobe auto crash

No fewer than 10 passengers were reported to have died and seven others sustained varying degrees of injuries during an auto crash involving a Hummer Bus and another mini-bus in Yobe State.

As gathered, the accident involved passengers in the hummer bus with number plate GWL350 XA and the Sharon bus had as number plate XF218 GME,

Confirming the tragedy, the Zonal Commanding Officer, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Zone 12 Covering Bauchi, Yobe, and Borno states, Assistant Corps Marshal, Rotimi Adeleye, told newsmen on Sunday that the accident occurred yesterday.

Adeleye added that the accident occurred near Gashaka along Potiskum-Gombe road at about 10.22 pm, when less number of vehicles ply the road.

The Corp Marshall disclosed that the accident could have been avoided but happened as a result of overspending by the driver of the Sharon Bus.

Adeleye further revealed that the corpses have been deposited at the mortuary of the Specialists’ Hospital in Potiskum, a 20-kilometer distance from the scene of the accident. Those injured have also been rushed to the hospital.

