10 passengers die in Yobe road accident

No fewer than 10 people have been confirmed dead and three others sustained varying degrees of injuries in a road accident along the Damaturu-Maiduguri highway in Yobe.

The accident occurred when a truck carrying cement and passengers lost control and collided with a car before the truck veered off into a ditch.

The driver of the car, who was alone at the time of the incident, escaped unhurt, though the vehicle was damaged.

Yobe state police command spokesperson Dungus Abdulkarim, who confirmed the accident yesterday, stated that out of the 13 people aboard the truck, ten died instantly.

He revealed further that three suffered injuries and were transported to the Specialist Hospital in Damaturu for medical attention.

According to the spokesperson, the incident occurred around 10 a.m. on Tuesday at a security checkpoint in Warsala Town.