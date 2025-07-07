10 passengers die in Ogun auto crash

No fewer than 10 individuals have been confirmed dead and three others reportedly injured in a lone road accident involving a Mitsubishi bus along the Ijebu-Ode-Ibadan Expressway in Ogun State.

Among the deceased who lost their lives during the incident involving the commercial bus registration number EJ829-LSR were seven men and three female passengers.

As gathered, out of the 15 passengers boarded on the ill-fated commercial vehicle, three sustained varying degrees of injuries while two others including a toddler and an adult escaped unhurt.

The crash occurred when a vehicle conveying the 15 occupants plunged from the Omu bridge located at the Awa Ijebu axis of the expressway.

According to the Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps spokesperson, Babatunde Akinbiyi, the accident was caused by over speeding and wrongful overtaking.

Akinbiyi added that “according to eyewitness account, wrongful overtaking while on high speed led to failure of the driver to maintain control after noticing an oncoming vehicle.

“The bus driver veered into the bush and rammed into a stone base (gravel) already abandoned on the road beside the bridge, which made the vehicle dive into the river entirely.

“15 people were involved, three injured and 10 (three females and seven males) dead. Two people, including a toddler and an adult, escaped unhurt.”

He further urged motorists to avoid speeding, especially at night, and adhere strictly to road safety guidelines.