10 passengers die during multiple auto crash in Plateau

At least ten people have lost their lives in a fatal road traffic collision in Plateau State, with emergency responders confirming that the victims died instantly, while others sustained injuries requiring urgent medical attention.

The crash occurred in the early hours of Tuesday, around 12:12 a.m., after a military checkpoint along the Jos–Bauchi Road on the outskirts of Jos. Four vehicles were involved, comprising two trailers and two Ford Galaxy minibuses.

Confirming the incident, the Public Education Officer of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Plateau State, Peter Longsan, disclosed that the ten victims were all adult men.

According to him, nineteen people were involved in the accident, which he attributed to excessive speed and loss of control. He added that the survivors were taken to the General Hospital in Miango, Jos University Teaching Hospital, and the Plateau State Specialist Hospital for treatment.

He noted that the victims were rescued through the joint efforts of the FRSC, the Nigerian Police, the military, and local villagers.

“Nineteen people were involved: 17 males and two females. Ten adult men died on the spot,” he stated.

The Sector Commander, Corps Commander Olajide Mogaji, urged motorists to avoid night travel, excessive speeding, and unsafe driving, advising road users to call the FRSC emergency line, 122, to report crashes or other road incidents.