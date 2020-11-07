10 Ondo traders regain freedom from abductors

Atleast 10 of the 16 traders abducted by kidnappers on Akure/Owo highway in Ondo State have regained freedom after Nigerian Police officers deployed to the state command engaged the gunmen.

As gathered, the victims were said to be traveling from Akure, the state capital, to Isua-Akoko in Akoko South East Local Government for a meeting when the gunmen attacked their vehicle and abducted the entire passengers at Ayede-Ogbese end of the road.

After the action, it was learnt that residents alerted law enforcement agency station closer to the scene and the men swung into action, rescuing 10 traders after

Confirming the rescue, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Tee-Leo Ikoro, told newsmen that after the command was notified, men of the Anti-Kidnapping Squad were deployed and that the team rescued 10 from their abductors.

Ikoro added that efforts were ongoing to rescue the remaining six traders that were still held captive by the abductors at different locations.

The police spokesperson, who appealed to residents not to panic, assured that adequate safety of their lives and property were been strengthen daily, just as he stressed that the perpetrators would also be apprehended after the operation.