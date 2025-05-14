10 Northern states safe to live across Nigeria

Safety is fast becoming a priority for Nigerians relocating within the country. While the northern region has been in the spotlight for insecurity over the past decade, not all northern states are conflict-ridden.

In 2025, several states have made significant strides in security, community policing, and economic stability, creating pockets of peace and resilience.

Here’s a look at the Top 10 Safest Northern States to Live in Nigeria in 2025, based on current trends in security, quality of life, economic opportunities, and local governance:

1. Nasarawa State – The Emerging Peace Hub

Nasarawa tops the list in 2025 for its consistent security record and its proximity to the Federal Capital Territory.

The state’s capital, Lafia, has grown into a semi-urban haven for professionals, civil servants, and retirees. Governor Abdullahi Sule’s administration has focused on infrastructure development and youth engagement, keeping youth restiveness in check.

With minimal cases of banditry and a robust community policing system, Nasarawa has become a beacon of relative peace in North Central.

2. Kebbi State – Quiet, Agricultural, and Safe

Kebbi State remains one of the most underreported yet peaceful states in the northwest. Birnin Kebbi, the capital, has enjoyed a steady calm, largely due to the state’s strong traditional leadership and its homogenous population.

The state’s focus on rice and wheat production has brought economic stability, reducing crime caused by unemployment. Kebbi’s borders are tightly managed, and community surveillance is active, making it a hidden gem for those seeking peace and simplicity.

3. Gombe State – Jewel of the Savannah with a Calm Spirit

Gombe is proof that good governance and civic inclusion matter. This northeastern state, once surrounded by insurgency in neighbouring Borno and Yobe, has built a reputation for peace and hospitality.

Governor Muhammadu Inuwa’s reforms in education, health, and local security architecture have paid off. Gombe city is clean, expanding, and increasingly attracting investment from both local and international agencies. It remains one of the most livable states in the northeast today.

4. Benue State – Resilient and Recovering

Despite its past conflicts between herders and farmers, Benue is steadily regaining its calm, especially in cities like Makurdi, Otukpo, and Gboko.

The state government, in collaboration with vigilante groups and traditional rulers, has managed to localise security responses.

While border areas remain sensitive, internal urban and semi-urban areas are now experiencing more stability, making Benue an ideal place for agriculture-based living and trade.

5. Kwara State – A Blend of Northern Calm and Western Efficiency

Although geographically at Nigeria’s north-central boundary, Kwara’s cultural and economic ties to the west have helped insulate it from the wider northern security crisis.

Ilorin remains a stable, thriving city with a growing tech and academic community. The state’s harmony between Christians and Muslims contributes to its peaceful coexistence. Kwara has become a magnet for internal migrants seeking a safe and balanced life.

6. Taraba State – Nature’s Sanctuary

Taraba is not just scenic—it’s serene. Its capital, Jalingo, has remained largely untouched by the insurgency affecting other northeastern states. The Mambilla Plateau offers one of the most temperate climates in Nigeria, attracting both tourists and settlers.

The state’s diverse ethnic groups, once prone to communal clashes, are now benefiting from peacebuilding efforts. Taraba is an ideal escape for those who value nature, agriculture, and serenity.

7. Plateau State – Rising from the Ashes

Once considered the epicentre of ethno-religious conflict, Plateau has turned a new leaf in 2025. Jos, the capital, is slowly returning to its former glory as a cosmopolitan city.

Efforts from civil society groups and government-backed security reforms have fostered intercommunal dialogue and rebuilt trust.

Its temperate climate, rich culture, and educational institutions continue to attract people seeking a balanced life in the north.

8. Bauchi State – Stable and Quietly Growing

Bauchi has remained relatively calm despite bordering volatile states. The capital city and towns like Azare and Tafawa Balewa have seen modest growth in infrastructure and public health.

With low crime rates and a strong sense of local responsibility, Bauchi offers an appealing option for civil servants and business owners looking for a peaceful environment to operate.

9. Adamawa State – Steady Progress After Conflict

Adamawa, once affected by the Boko Haram insurgency, has made a remarkable turnaround. Thanks to reintegration efforts and grassroots peace campaigns, cities like Yola and Mubi are now relatively safe and thriving.

The state’s proximity to Cameroon has also bolstered cross-border trade. While rural areas still require caution, the urban centres are emerging as safe and welcoming.

10. Zamfara State – A Surprise Entry

Zamfara might raise eyebrows on this list, but recent developments suggest a surprising shift. The once bandit-ridden state has seen a significant drop in violence due to a mix of military offensives and community-based disarmament programs.

While it’s not entirely free from threats, major towns like Gusau and Talata Mafara are now under stricter security management and beginning to see cautious return of displaced persons and commerce.

Safety in northern Nigeria is not a monolith, it varies significantly across states and even within local government areas.

In 2025, these ten states are proving that peace is possible when governance, community effort, and security collaboration align.

Whether you’re considering relocation, investment, or research, these states offer a glimpse into the northern renaissance quietly taking shape.