10 Kwara schools to remain close indefinitely after Hijab controversy

The Kwara State Government has directed that the 10 schools shots over disagreement on use of hijab, a Muslim head scarf, should remain closed indefinitely.

It added that decision to put resumption in the 10 affected schools on hold was taken for safety of students and teachers attending the schools.

The affected schools were: C&S College Sabo Oke, ST. Anthony College, Offa Road, ECWA School, Oja Iya, Surulere Baptist Secondary School, Bishop Smith Secondary School, Agba Dam, CAC Secondary School Asa Dam road, St. Barnabas Secondary School Sabo Oke, St. John School Maraba, St. Williams Secondary School Taiwo Isale, and St. James Secondary School Maraba.

Continued closure of the schools was announced through a statement signed by Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education and Human Capital Development, Kemi Adeosun, and released on Monday to newsmen.

The government argued that the schools would be reopened when the atmosphere is conducive and safe for learning and other academic activities.

“The government therefore directs schoolchildren and teachers in the affected schools to remain at home until the contrary is announced. The government remains committed to fairness, pluralism, and respect for the law and rights of every citizen at all times,” the statement said.

The new development came barely 11 days after the government approved the use of hijab in public and grant-aided schools across the state.