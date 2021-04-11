10 Kwara schools seal during hijab crisis to resume academic activities

The Kwara State Government has approved Monday, April 12 (tomorrow) as resumption date for 10 schools affected in the recent Hijab (Muslim headscarf) debacle in the state.

The government explained that the resumption would allow the affected 10 schools to resume the 2020/2021 Third Term Academic Session and cover-up for the missed opportunities.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education and Human Capital Development, Kemi Adeosun, urged parents, guardians, and teachers in the affected schools to prepare their children and wards for the new academic session.

She added that the move was in line with the government commitment to ensure the students cover up for the missed syllabus during such period when the schools were under lock and keys.

According to Adeosun, all the teachers and staff of the affected schools should resume duty and commence classes immediately.

“This is part of the government’s efforts to bring the students in these schools up to speed in whatever they may have missed when their schools were shut. This is especially necessary for students preparing for external examinations.

“The resumption date for other schools not affected by the brief closure of schools is Monday 26th, 2021, as had earlier been communicated.

“The Monitoring and Inspection team of the Ministry of Education and Human Capital Development will be going round to ascertain compliance,” She said in a statement on Sunday.