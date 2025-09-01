10 guests injure after Lagos monthly party turn violent

At least 10 people were injured after a clash between two suspected rival groups broke out during an end-of-the-month gathering at a popular spot, where fun seekers had converged to unwind and lavish their freshly paid salaries.

As gathered, the violence erupted around 3 a.m. at the spot in Oshodi Local Government Area of Lagos, after a young man believed to have come from a neighbouring community confronted another young man from the area.

Witnesses stated that the visiting young man, whose name was not disclosed, struck a bottle of drink on his rival, triggering a violent brawl between the two groups.

The situation quickly escalated into a bloody fight, with members of both sides attacking each other with any weapons they could find, including bottles and chairs.

Several people, including innocent residents and guest who had nothing to do with the confrontation, were also attacked and injured by the men, believed to be from the rival factions.

One unsuspecting victim, 21-year-old Samuel Akpan, who was unaware of the conflict, sustained multiple facial injuries while passing through the area on his way to his aunt’s house, just three streets away.

Another young man was struck in the face with a wine bottle, which shattered on impact, leaving him with a deep scar near his left eye.

Numerous other residents and fun-seekers were injured in what witnesses described as a chaotic and terrifying incident.

According to those present, the attackers indiscriminately struck anyone in sight, regardless of whether they were involved in the fight.

“The young man who started the fight is not a resident here. I think he already had a beef with the other guy. One thing led to another, and it escalated. It was like a movie, they started throwing chairs before switching to bottles. It was a bloody night,” said an eyewitness who requested anonymity.

He added that the individuals responsible for the violence fled the scene after realizing the extent of the damage caused, and fortunately, no fatalities were reported.

Meanwhile, security agencies have reaffirmed their commitment to safeguarding the community and vowed to arrest those responsible for the attack.