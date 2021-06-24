10 Enugu internet fraudsters cool off in EFCC net

No fewer than 10 suspected internet fraudsters have been detained by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over alleged involvement in various cybercrimes.

As stated, the suspects, who were arrested by personnel attached to the anti-graft agency’s Enugu Zonal Office, were alleged to have specialized in defrauding members of the public including Nigerians and foreigners through the internet.

The crew members in custody of the anti-corruption agency were: Onah Paul, Ali Shedrack, Samson Ugwuoke, Ogbaru Kingsley, Eneh Nelson, Ameh Onwenchochi, Orji Chimaobi, Chukwudi Emmanuel, Alina Arinze and Tasie Nzube.

Confirming the arrest, EFCC’s Head of Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwajaren, in a statement made available to newsmen yesterday, said that the suspects were arrested on June 22, 2021, at the Sunrise Estate Emene area of Enugu.

The EFCC spokesman stated that the suspects’ arrest by EFCC personnel followed credible intelligence received by the Commission about their involvement in computer-related fraud.

Uwajuren further listed the item recovered from the suspects to include mobile phones, laptop computers, one Lexus ES 350 with reg number APP-331-GV belonging to Nzube, and a Toyota Corolla with reg number UWN-239-HN belonging to Paul.

He added that the suspects have made useful statements and would be charged to court as soon as the ongoing investigation was concluded.

