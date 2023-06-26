10 die during boat mishap in Akwa Ibom

No fewer than 10 persons were reported to have died when a passenger boat capsized on a lagoon in Mbo local government area of Akwa Ibom State.

Of the 10 victims of the boat mishap, five were reported to be siblings while two passengers, who were aboard the ill-fated boat were rescued after the accident occurred mid-way into the journey.

Residents of the council disclosed on Monday that the five siblings hailed from the Udung Uko local government area of the State.

The accident that claimed lives of the 10 passengers was said to have occurred after the boat capsized after the captain’s efforts to navigate the storm that came their during the journey proved abortive.

It was gathered that they were returning from a fishing settlement, Ine Ataobong in Bakassi Peninsula, when they sailed into a fierce storm which capsized their boat, with only two persons surviving the tragedy.

A relative to one of the survivors, Eno Effai, told newsmen that there was no life jacket in the boat when the incident happenedz which was why the number of casualties outweighed the survivors.

“It is really so sad. The sea has been so rough this period. Many people have died in the sea while travelling to Mbo or Oron. And this particular one is really sad in the sense that a family of five, including the mother and school children, were involved in the mishap,” she added.

Meanwhile, a group, Mbo Concerned Citizens, had reportedly advocated for establishing a Coast Guard to assist the government in checkmating the nefarious activities of sea pirates in the waterways.

The group believed that such an outfit would go a long way in helping the people involved in the boat mishap, thereby saving lives Gists9ja understands that the group shared its thought in a tersely worded statement signed by its Coordinator, Uloj Amba and made available to journalists in Uyo, the State capital.

“It is becoming very necessary for the government, either federal or state to establish a Coast Guard with the mandate to checkmate the unholy activities of sea robbers.

“Our people, especially the fishermen, have suffered immensely in the hands of these pirates. No day passes by without any incident on the waterways, which is affecting the livelihood of our people, which is fishing.

“Also, the outfit will greatly help sea travellers as it is being done in developed countries. Nothing stops us from starting it here as well, which will give opportunity to young and energetic people to be gainfully employed. So, we are appealing to the government to give this a thought. Many of our people have died during this period because of lack of help when they have boat mishaps,” the statement reads.

The sad development came barely three days after some medical students under the aegis of the Nigeria Medical Students Association (NIMSA) died in a boat accident in Calabar, Cross River State.

