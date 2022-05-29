10 die during Army, terrorists clashes in Egypt

As part of the Armed Forces continuous and successful confrontation of battling terrorism, tracking and besieging terrorist elements, at least 10 terrorists have been killed after clashes with the Egyptian soldiers at North Sinai in Egypt.

The Egyptian forces were said to have discovered the hideout of the terrorists after which they surrounded and raided the vicinity, which was unaware to the criminal elements.

As gathered, after the the terrorists discovered that they have been surrounded by the forces, they went into clash with the forces while trying to escape which resulted to the death of at least 10 of the highly dangerous terrorists.

Through a statement by the armed forces on Sunday, within the framework of the law enforcement forces’ follow-up of terrorist elements in North Sinai, a terrorist hideout was discovered where some terrorist elements were holed up.

According to the statement, after which the forces raided the terrorists hideout and killed at least 10 of them, several weapons, ammunition, hand grenades, explosive belts, launchers, grenades, high explosive TNT and wireless devices were found in their possession which was also recovered.

Meanwhile, apart from the 10 terrorists which were killed, one was injured and arrested while trying to escape with a machine gun and two magazines.

The forces has however assured that legal measures are being taken by the investigation authorities concerned, to apprehend more terrorists so as to restore peace and sanity in the country.

“The forces surrounded and raided the hotbed and the ensuing clashes yielded the killing of 10 highly dangerous terrorist elements.”

“Weapons, ammunition, hand grenades, explosive belts, launchers, grenades, high explosive TNT and wireless devices were found in their possession.”

“One injured terrorist element was arrested while trying to escape carrying a machine gun and two magazines. Legal measures are being taken by the investigation authorities concerned.”

