10 die, 8 injure during auto crash in Kwara

No fewer than 10 travellers have been reportedly killed and 8 others sustaining varying degrees of injuries during a lone auto crash in Kwara State.

As gathered, the accident involved a black commercial Toyota Hiace bus with vehicle registration number LND 742 XK.

The Kwara State Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), while confirming the incident on Tuesday, attributed the accident which occurred on Oko Olowo/Oloru road at Iyemoja on the outskirts of Ilorin to speed violation.

According to him, the Olooru Unit Command of the FRSC received a call at around 3:50pm today about a crash which occurred at Iyemoja on Oko Olowo-Olooru road axis and the crash was a lone fatal one involving a black commercial Toyota Hiace bus with vehicle registration number LND 742XK.

“18 persons were involved and unfortunately 10 of them lost their lives and eight other person’s injured. The cause of the crash was as a result of speed violation,” he said.

The sector commander said that the FRSC rescue team had taken the injured persons to Ayo Hospital Okolowo and the General Hospital Ilorin for proper medical care, while the corpses have been deposited at the morgue in the general hospital.

He said that the obstruction caused by the crash had been cleared with the assistance of the Nigeria Police Force. Owoade warned motorists against violating road safety guidelines, adding that the resultant effect of over speeding was road traffic crash.

He advised road users especially travellers to take caution and exercise patience while on the road. “Slow and steady wins the race. The prayer of every traveller is to reach their destination, it does not matter how long it takes.

“Speed violation, fatigue driving and disrespect for traffic rules can cut such expectations short. May we not die untimely by our own hands,” the sector commander said.

