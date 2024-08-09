10 die, 35 injure during Russian attack on Ukraine’s supermarket

No fewer than 10 persons have been pronounced dead and 35 others sustained varying degrees of injuries when Russia fired a missile strike hit a supermarket in the Ukrainian town of Kostiantynivka in the front-line Donetsk region.

It was learnt that the missile resulted in a fire that further increased the casualties and destruction of the facility in the country.

As gathered, after the missiles landed on the facility, thick black smoke rose from the destroyed building and took over the clouds.

Confirming the attack, the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy said: “Russian terrorists hit an ordinary supermarket and a post office. There are people under the rubble.

He added that Emergency services were still working through the rubble, searching for survivors.

Nova Poshta, Ukraine’s largest private postal company, said its cargo office in the supermarket was damaged in the strike.

“All our employees are alive. One colleague received a concussion – he is getting all the necessary help,” the company disclosed this through its official social media handle.

Kostiantynivka lies just about 13 kilometers from the active combat line in Ukraine’s east. Kyiv-held parts of the Donetsk region regularly come under Russian shelling and air strikes.

The region is one of the hottest fighting areas as Russia targets areas in the direction of the strategic eastern logistics hub of Pokrovsk.

Elsewhere, Russia has accused Ukraine this week of launching a cross-border assault in Russia’s Kursk region. The Kyiv military has not commented on that operation yet.