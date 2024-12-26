10 Deeper Life members survive accident on Lagos bridge

The Lagos emergency team has disclosed that no fewer than 10 members of the Deeper Christian Life Ministry survived an auto crash around Otedola Bridge end of the Lagos-Ibadan expressway in the state.

Of the 10 survivors rescued by the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), three were males while the others were females onboard of the branded bus with number plate MUS-176XC.

Confirming the casualties recorded during the auto crash in Thursday, the Permanent Secretary, LASEMA, Dr. Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, disclosed that the victims were promptly attended to by the Agency’s Pre-Hospital Care Team before being transferred to Trauma Center around the former Toll-gates end of the road with aid of the Agency’s Ambulance and other Ambulances present at the scene.

Oke-Osanyintolu said: “Upon arrival at 0650hrs, LASEMA’s Tiger Response Team from Tiger Base Alausa, discovered a branded long bus (name withheld), registration number MUS-176XC, had crashed into a stationery 40ft container truck from behind.

“Investigations conducted by the Agency’s Tiger Response Team revealed that the accident long bus driver lost control of the vehicle on motion and crashed into the stationary truck as a result of brake failure”.