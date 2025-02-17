10 bodies recovered under Egypt collapsed building

A tragic building collapse in Egypt’s capital on Monday has claimed the lives of 10 people and left eight others injured, with several individuals believed to be missing under the debris.

The incident occurred in the neighbourhood of Kerdasa, where rescue efforts are ongoing.

According to reports, ambulances rushed to the scene, and civil defence teams were deployed to search for survivors trapped beneath the rubble.

Eyewitnesses claim that a gas explosion triggered the collapse, though the exact cause remains under investigation.

A police probe has been launched to determine the circumstances surrounding the disaster, with authorities working to ascertain whether the explosion was the sole cause or if other factors contributed to the building’s failure.

The injured were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment, though details about their conditions remain unclear at the time of reporting.

Authorities have yet to release the identities of the victims or provide an exact count of those still missing as police investigation is still ongoing.