10 bandits, soldier die during clashes in Katsina

No fewer than 10 bandits, including one soldier, lost their lives while two soldiers sustained varying degrees of injuries when troops of the Operation Sahel Sanity based in Faskari, Katsina State, clashed with the terrorist group

Aside from the wounded and fatalities recorded during the operations, the troops also arrested two bandits collaborators and recovered some weapons.

The Acting Director, Defence Media Operations, Brigadier-General Bernard Onyeuko, said that the troops engaged the bandits in a gun duel when they clashed at Unguwar Rimi, during the weekend.

He said that the gun battle occurred when the troops deployed at Sabon Layi were clearing bandits enclaves around Maigora general area in Faskari Local Government Area of Katsina State when they came in contact with bandits at Unguwar Rimi.

Through a statement released to newsmen on Tuesday in Katsina, Onyeuko indicated that the two other soldiers who suffered minor injuries during the operations were responding to treatment.

“The troops were swiftly reinforced by another team from Faskari and supported by Helicopter Gunship delivering a lethal blow to the criminals thereby forcing the bandits to withdraw in disarray into the forest due to troops’ superior firepower.

”During the exploitation phase of the operation, 5 bodies of neutralized bandits were found while several others were suspected to escape with gunshot wounds as indicated by bloodstains on their escape route.

”Regrettably, one brave soldier paid the supreme price while 2 others sustained minor injuries during the encounter. The wounded soldiers are in stable condition and currently responding to treatment in a military medical facility,” the statement quoted him as saying.

Furthermore, Onyeuko revealed that earlier in January, the troops also killed five bandits at Garin Garus in Jibiya Local Government Area, adding that further exploitation in the area led to the recovery of three AK-47 rifles and two AK 47 Rifle magazines loaded with 18 rounds of 7.62 mm Special ammunition.