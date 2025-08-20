10 bandits die during clash at Katsina naming ceremony

At least ten suspected bandits lost their lives after a violent clash broke out during a naming ceremony, turning what was meant to be a joyous celebration into a scene of chaos and bloodshed.

The incident occurred when rival factions confronted each other at the gathering, leading to a barrage of gunfire that sent terrified guests scrambling for cover, abandoning food, drinks, and even their belongings in a frantic bid to escape the violence.

Sources revealed that the confrontation stemmed from a long-standing rivalry between the two bandit groups over territorial control, which finally erupted in open violence at the public event.

The clash happened at Gidan Mai Aure, near Sayaya village in Matazu Local Government Area of Katsina State, and involved a gang led by Saimaila from Salihawa village and a rival group headed by Muhammadu from Maharba village.

Security analyst Zagazola Makama confirmed the incident in a post on his X handle on Wednesday, stating that the bandits exchanged heavy gunfire, which disrupted the ceremony and endangered the lives of everyone present.

“Tensions had been building between the two sides over control of territory. The situation boiled over when Muhammadu and his men stormed the naming ceremony, triggering a deadly shootout,” Makama explained.

“By the end of the violence, Saimaila and nine of his followers were killed,” he added.