Report on Interest
under logo

Akwa Ibom diversifies economy through agricultural…

The Guild

Tinubu misled Nigerians during 2015 election- Tee Mac

The Guild

Army sets ablaze Boko Haram vehicles, others (pictures)

The Guild
play youtube,
play youtube,
xvideos,
porn,
porn,
xnxx,
sex việt,
Phim sex,
mp3 download,
Brasil,
mbbg,
Super Mario Bros Number,
American porn,
19 aninhos eima bunda,
Jav hd,
xxxx,
American porn,
naked women,
Free brazzer,
xtube,
buceta,
Cso Criminal Search Bc,
Where Was Converse Founded,
jav Sex,
phim xnxx,
play youtube
play youtube
xvideos
xnxx
xhamster
xvideos
xvideos
xnxx
xxx
sex việt
Phim sex
tiktok download
Brasil
Download Mp3
xtube
porn
phim xnxx
jav
free brezzers video
sex
jav Sex
jav hay
hentai
porn free
free brazzer
pornxnx
American porn
Porn vido vn
phim xnxx
porn videos
Salary Youtuber
download tiktok
Anime xxx
Chinese Sex
Vintage Samsonite Suitcase
tru kait
New Jan 6th Footage
free brazzer
American porn
Panthers Georgia
mp3play
heo69
save tiktok
mc mirella pelada
Health

1.6M Nigerians are on HIV treatment – FG

By News desk

By The Guild

The National Agency for the Control of AIDS ( NACA), has disclosed that 1.63 million Nigerians out of the 1.8 million persons currently living with HIV across the country were on Antiretroviral treatment,

It said Nigeria like many other countries has made significant strides in the fight against HIV/AIDS, but there is still much to be done to achieve the goal of ending AIDS as a public health threat by 2030.

Director-General of the agency , Dr Gambo Aliyu, stated this Friday while briefing newsmen ahead of this year’s World AIDS Day with Nigeria having the second-largest burden of HIV infection.

The agency boss noted that approximately 58% of the persons living with HIV are estimated to be female, while 42% are male.

He said, “The national average of mother-to-child transmission rate of 22% is driven by a large number of states with transmission rates above 25%, and few states with rates below 15%. Nigeria is responsible for about 30% of the world’s gap in prevention of mother to child transmission ( PMTCT).”

He said it is important in line with the theme of this year’s World AIDS Day ‘Communities: Leadership to End AIDS by 2030” to mobilize community leaders for gender-equitable social norms and gender equality in the uptake of HIV prevention including prevention of mother to child transmission of HIV, treatment, and care services.

Dr Aliyu called on all stakeholders to renew their dedication to the national HIV/AIDS response, adding “Let us bolster community-led initiatives, strengthen partnerships, and champion policies that uphold the rights and dignity of all individuals, regardless of their HIV status.”

Amobi Ogah, Chairman House Committee of HIV/AIDS, Tuberculosis and malaria control ( ATM), said the parliament will work towards budgetary allocation in the fight against HIV/AIDs

National Coordinator of the Network of People Living With HIV/AIDS in Nigeria (NEPHWAN), Abdulkadir Ibrahim, said there is need to put people living with HIV at the centre of any HIV response in other to make impact.

He said, “To achieve this, we need to put the community and network at the center of the response. It is also an opportunity to harness the power for such change by putting the people first, and ensuring equal access for all. We also want to close all existing gaps, treatment and prevention services, in other to end the AIDS.”

The Guild 10418 posts 3 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed, but trackbacks and pingbacks are open.

%d bloggers like this: