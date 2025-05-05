1.5m candidates score below 200 in 2025 UTME

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) May have to maintain the 140 general cut-off mark for varsity admission seekers after 1.5 million candidates for the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) scored below 200 during the Computer Based Test (CBT) examination held across the country.

This huge number were among the 1.9 million candidates who sat for the 2025 UTME, with statistics showing that only 420,415 candidates scored above 200 in the 2025 edition of the examination.

In the statement released on Monday, a breakdown showed that 4756 candidates scored above 320, 7658 candidates scored between 300 and 319.

JAMB said: “40,247 underage candidates were permitted to demonstrate their exceptional abilities. However, only 467 of these candidates (1.16%) achieved scores that meet the threshold for exceptional ability as defined for the UTME, with their performance in the subsequent three stages still pending.”