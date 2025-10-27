Despite the hefty funds provided by FIFA and the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) for the construction of Kebbi State’s stadium, former presidential candidate Peter Obi has condemned the facility, describing it as a national embarrassment that falls far short of basic standards.

Obi linked the stadium to broader issues of corruption, alleging that millions of dollars from FIFA and the Confederation of African Football (CAF) intended for Nigerian football, youth development, and infrastructure have been largely mismanaged.

Recalling his own experience as governor of Anambra State, he highlighted how promised FIFA-funded projects failed to materialize, prompting his administration to initiate the construction of local stadiums, including the Chuba Ikpeazu Memorial Stadium and the Godwin Achebe Stadium, to support grassroots sports.

In a statement issued on Monday, 24 hours after FIFA featured the facility as a new banner image on its official social media pages, Obi further condemned leaders who exploit public funds while blaming young Nigerians for societal problems.

The former governor called for integrity and stronger oversight in all sectors to prevent further waste and decline in critical national institutions.

According to him, “While we continue to grapple with insecurity, poverty, and the rising unemployment among our youths, the most heartbreaking reality remains the entrenched corruption that permeates every facet of our nation – especially in the critical sectors that could help lift Nigeria in these challenging times.

“FIFA’s recent revelation about the mismanagement of funds released to Nigeria’s Football Federation for stadium development and youth talent growth is both sickening and shameful. It perfectly mirrors the broader decay in how our scarce national resources are handled. I am certain that further investigations will reveal even worse realities than what we currently know.

“Seeing the recent news about funds released by FIFA to Nigeria to develop talent and improve youth sports, I am deeply disappointed by such blatant squandering of opportunities.

“I have always maintained that those who accuse us of “demarketing” Nigeria for speaking the truth and exposing corruption are the very ones who thrive on corruption and deceit. The real demarketers of Nigeria are the incompetent leaders who have forged their way to wealth through the mismanagement and theft of public funds – resources that should have been used to provide schools, healthcare, and employment for our youths and to nurture their talents.

“Since 2013, about $25 million has reportedly been received by the NFF from FIFA and CAF – funds meant for the development of football and youth sports in our country. Yet, there is little or nothing to show for it. The so-called $1.2 million stadium in Kebbi State is a national embarrassment. The structure in no way reflects the funds claimed to have been spent on it.

“We cannot continue to watch our sports decline while corruption flourishes. Our youths are our most prized assets, yet we have destroyed their future and then turned around to label them “Yahoo boys,” when, in truth, the leaders who have robbed them of their future are the real “Yahoo” of our nation.

“This is yet another shameful reflection of the corruption we have allowed to take root in Nigeria. If we truly desire to rebuild our country, we must begin with integrity and accountability in every aspect and sector. Until then, our nation will continue to crawl where it should be soaring.