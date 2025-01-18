𝐓𝐢𝐧𝐮𝐛𝐮, Sanwo-Olu, others sympathize with K1 over mother’s death

President Bola Tinubu and the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, have commiserated with the Fuji music maestro, Wasiu Ayinde, popularly called K1 De Ultimate, on the death of his beloved mother, Halima Anifowoshe, who passed on at 105years old.

They urged K1 and the deceased’s family, friends, and associates to take the death of the centenarian in good faith and immortalize her.

The death of the fuji musician’s mother was announced on K1’s official social media page on Saturday and the deceased was later buried in Ijebu Ode at about 4pm according to Islamic rites.

While the president contacted the singer through a phone call to express his condolences, the Lagos state governor, on his part, commiserated with the artiste in a statement released by his media aide, Gboyega Akosile.

In the video released by the singer, the President was heard consoling him and urging him to accept the will of Almighty Allah over the death of the centenarian.

After the conversation, the Artiste on his official social media handle added: “The President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria called to commiserate with the King of Fuji Music.”

He said: “On behalf of my family, the State Government and the people of Lagos State, I sympathise with the Nigerian Fuji legend, K1 De Ultimate, on the demise of his beloved mother and matriarch of the family, Alhaja Halima Shadiya Anifowoshe.

“I also send my heartfelt condolences to all the children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, family members, and the entire Ijebu-Ode community over the death of Alhaja Anifowoshe.

“Alhaja Anifowose was a strong supporter and pillar of strength for King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal, and her prayers, unwavering support, and encouragement played a significant role in her son’s illustrious career as a music icon in Nigeria.

“It is no doubt that Alhaja Anifowoshe lived a fulfilled life at age 105 and saw her children and grandchildren attain great heights while she was alive. While we mourn the transition to glory of Mama, we must express gratitude to God for a life well spent.

“It is my prayer that God will comfort King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal, the entire family of the deceased, and all the loved ones she left behind. May the Almighty Allah grant the soul of Alhaja Halima Shadiya Anifowoshe eternal rest.”

Earlier, he announced with a post featuring a photo of K1 with his late mother read, “With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of King Wasiu Ayinde’s beloved mother. May her soul rest in peace, Alhaja Alimotu Shadiya Omoakeredolu Aya Anifowoshe. Iya rere. Sun re oo.”