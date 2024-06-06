𝐒𝐚𝐧𝐰𝐨-𝐎𝐥𝐮 gifts 𝐋𝐀𝐒𝐔’𝐬 b𝐞𝐬𝐭 g𝐫𝐚𝐝𝐮𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 s𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐍𝟏𝟎𝐦

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has rewarded the 2023/2024 overall best-graduating student of Lagos State University (LASU), Olaniyi Olawale, with N10 million for his academic achievement.

Sanwo-Olu said that the fund was to serve as encouragement to him and other undergraduate students to strive towards achieving better academic record.

The governor announced the cash gift on Thursday during the university’s 27th convocation grand finale in Ojota Local Government Area of Lagos.

